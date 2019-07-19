[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

BASEBALL

Cal Ripken 10u Pacific Southwest

Regional: Quarterfinals–Hanford (Calif.) vs. Uptown (Long Beach, Calif.), noon; Yuma (Ariz.) vs. Hana Hou (Hawaii), noon; Taylorsville (Utah) vs. M8K PLAYZ (Hawaii), 3 p.m.; Rohnert Park (Calif.) vs. Honolulu Saints, 3 p.m. Games at Central Oahu

Regional Park.

GOLF

Oahu Country Club Men’s Invitational: Second round, 6:45 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Cal Ripken 10u Pacific Southwest

Regional: Semifinals–2 matchups, both at noon; Championship–semifinal winners,

3 p.m.; all games at Central Oahu

Regional Park.

GOLF

Oahu Country Club Men’s Invitational: Final round, 11 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.

PADDLING

Hui Waa Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Keehi Lagoon.

BASEBALL

Cal Ripken 10u Pacific

Southwest Regional

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Thursday

Championship Bracket First Round

Rohnert Park (Calif.) 6, San Luis Obispo (Calif.) 0 . W—Marchall Lemons (51⁄3 IP, 5 strikeouts).

Leading hitter—RP: Roman Torres 2-3, 3b, 3 RBIs.

Hawaii Age Group Championship

At Kihei Aquatic Center

Long course meters

Finals

Girls

Ages 11-12

400 individual medley: 1. Sage Miller (Kamehameha) 5:43.64. 2. Haylie Kaichi (Punahou) 5:53.44. 3. Kei Nishikawa (Pearl City) 6:00.14. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Kauai A (Mahina Dameron, Pulama Kaeo, TaiMana Kjeldsen, Chloe Inouye) 4:26.62. 2. Kamehameha A 4:27.86. 3. Punahou A 4:28.89.

Ages 13-14

800 freestyle relay: 1. Kamehameha A (Kai Flanagan, Christie Jiang, Charlie Ann Limasa, Joey Misailidis) 9:10.10. 2. Hawaii A 9:17.66. 3. Aulea A 9:27.25. 1,500 freestyle: 1. Kai Flanagan (Kamehameha) 18:22.39. 2. Helena Colletta (Hawaii) 18:26.16. 3. Tulip Hori (Hawaii) 19:01.68. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Kamehameha A (Christie Jiang, Kai Flanagan, Charlie Ann Limasa, Joey Misailidis) 4:11.74. 2. Hawaii A 4:18.37. 3. Aulea A 4:19.24.

Ages 15-18

800 freestyle relay: 1. Kamehameha A (Grace Monahan, Sofia Carlson, Mari Yasumi, Paulina Ruelas) 8:45.16. 2. Aulea A 9:00.16. 3. Hawaii A 9:10.87. 1,500 freestyle: 1. Jamy Lum (Kamehameha) 18:27.24. 2. Paulina Ruelas (Kamehameha) 18:30.73. 3. Reyna Iwamoto (Pearl City) 18:37.55. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Kamehameha A (Paulina Ruelas, Sofia Carlson, Mari Yasumi, Grace Monahan) 4:01.40. 2. Aulea A 4:05.21. 3. Hawaii A 4:09.05.

Boys

Ages 11-12

400 individual medley: 1. Kekai Haines (Academy) 5:57.56. 2. Kodai Eskin (Kamehameha) 6:04.19. 3. Taha Zairi (Kamehameha) 6:04.87. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Splash Aquatics A (Jordan Fang, Evans Tan, Nicholas Xu, Kaita Endo) 4:32.96. 2. Kamehameha A 4:48.40. 3. Academy A 4:52.17.

Ages 13-14

800 freestyle relay: 1. Kamehameha A (Stone Miller, Samuel Ruelas, Knut Robinson, Briscoe Beaton) 8:47.55. 2. Kona A 8:57.26. 3. Hawaii A 9:20.50. 1,500 freestyle: 1. Stone Miller (Kamehameha) 17:32.77. 2. Mathew Iverson (Lahaina) 17:57.23. 3. Aiden Ankrum (Kona) 18:14.10. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Kona A (Nolan Morton, Aiden Ankrum, YoHan Choi, Duke Becker) 4:02.54. 2. Kamehameha A 4:04.29. 3. ‘Iolani A 4:06.87.

Ages 15-18

800 freestyle relay: 1. Kamehameha A (Michael Petrides, Noah Peters, Tyler Kawakami, Jaek Horner) 7:53.94. 2. Kamehameha B 7:58.25. 3. Aulea A 8:22.80. 1,500 freestyle: 1. Micah Ginoza (Kamehameha) 16:31.11. 2. Makena Ginoza (Kamehameha) 16:35.26. 3. Noah Peters (Kamehameha) 17:08.38. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Kamehameha A (Tyler Kawakami, Noah Peters, Noa Copp, Michael Petrides) 3:34.71. 2. Kamehameha B 3:42.07. 3. Kamehameha C 3:46.05.

GOLF

OCC Men’s Invitational

At Oahu Country Club

First Round

Open flight

Peter Jung 36-34—70

Quinton Borseth 35-35—70

Tyler Ota 35-35—70

Evan Kawai 36-36—72

Jeren Nishimoto 36-36—72

Zackary Kaneshiro 35-37—72

Joshua Hayashida 35-38—73

Mason Nakamura 37-36—73

Andy Okita 35-39—74

Nickolaus Nelson 39-35—74

Senior flight

Jonathan Ota 36-36—72

Mike Kawate 37-36—73

Paul Kimura 37-38—75

Brandan Kop 38-38—76

Gary Kong 36-40—76

Jeffrey B. Weinstein 38-38—76

Wes Watanabe 38-38—76

Mid-Am flight

Robert Kim 35-34—69

Tyler Isono 36-34—70

Chad Umetsu 36-35—71

Nick Ushijima 37-37—74

Mark Murphy 37-38—75

Super Senior flight

Phillip Anamizu 42-37—79

Rodney Doo 41-42—83

Wendell Kop 41-42—83

Galvin Fujii 41-43—84

Shigeru Matsui 40-44—84