Seattle visitor dies after moped crash in Hawaii Kai

A 60-year-old visitor from Seattle died of injuries suffered in a moped crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday in Hawaii Kai.
Police said the man, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital, where he died Friday.
Details of the crash were not provided, but police said speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be contributing factors.
There have been 34 traffic-related fatalities on Oahu roads so far this year.
