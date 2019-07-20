Some sandwiches and salads sold at Target recalled for possible listeria contamination





Elevation Foods is recalling some of its sandwiches and salads sold at grocery chains such as Target due to possible contamination with listeria, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The recall announced Friday includes Archer Farms-brand egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches along with Freskëtbrand egg salads, tuna salads, and Thai lobsters salad produced on June 18.

Although no illness have been reported so far, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services sampled three containers of egg salad which tested positive for listeria. The bacteria may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young keiki, frail and elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” FDA said in a statement.

The products were manufactured at Elevation Food’s facility in Knoxville, Tenn. Less than 1,087 cases were shipped to retailer warehouses across the nation.

The affected products have use-by dates between Aug. 2 and 12. The date is printed on the side of each container, while the lot number is listed on the side or lid.

Consumers who purchased any of the recalled products are told not to eat the product, and instead, are urged to immediately return the items to the place of purchase for a full refund. Contact 866-761-9566 with any questions.

The following is a list of products affected by the recall:

>> Archer Farms-brand egg salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container. Lot number W1906042A; Use by 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container); UPC 085239018682. Distributed nationwide.

>> Freskët-brand egg salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container. Lot number W1906042; Use by 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container).

>> Freskët-brand tuna salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container. Lot number W1906054. Use by 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container).

>> Freskët-brand Thai lobster salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container. Lot number W1906041. Use by 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container).

>> Archer Farms deviled egg sandwich half sandwich with bacon. UPC 220505000002. Distributed nationwide.

>> Archer Farms deviled egg sandwich on multigrain. UPC 498780203566. Distributed nationwide.