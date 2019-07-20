Structure fire closes Young Street in Makiki

Young Street is closed between Keeaumoku and Piikoi Street due to a structure fire this afternoon.
The fire has been extinguished but fire crews remain on the scene.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
Young Street is closed between Keeaumoku and Piikoi Street due to a structure fire this afternoon.
The fire has been extinguished but fire crews remain on the scene.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.