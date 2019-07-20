Thirty Meter Telescope protests held in Las Vegas, New York





Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope project protested over the weekend in Las Vegas and New York.

A crowd waved signs and flags in front of the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign today, protesting the construction of a telescope on top Mauna Kea.

Protesters with various flags rallied on Friday at Union Square in New York City. The gathering drew support from the Labor Council for Latin America Advancement.

There have also been gatherings around Oahu in the past week.