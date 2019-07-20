Police searching for Makaha shooting suspect

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a 23-year-old man in Makaha.
The victim suffered “a non life threatening gun shot wound” at 9:13 p.m. Friday, according to police, who did not identify where the man was hit.
The victim was taken to a trauma center.
Police are investigating the shooting as second-degree attempted murder.
