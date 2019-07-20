 Coast Guard cutter provides aviator Felix Smith, 100, with final sendoff
Hawaii News

Coast Guard cutter provides aviator Felix Smith, 100, with final sendoff

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.

Felix Smith flew the “Hump” over the Himalayas during World War II, hooked up with the leader of the famed Flying Tigers in postwar China and for many years piloted aircraft for what would become CIA-run Air America in China, Taiwan, Korea, Vietnam and Laos — getting shot at pretty regularly in the process. Read more

Previous Story
Newly renovated warthog exhibit now open at Honolulu Zoo

Scroll Up