 Lee Cataluna: Magical Spalding House museum needs a savior
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Magical Spalding House museum needs a savior

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 p.m.

When the news broke last week that Spalding House was going to close by the end of the year and its home in the gracious estate in Makiki Heights put up for sale, people rushed up the hill to visit the art museum like they were going to see a friend who is leaving town or a favorite restaurant that is serving its last chicken katsu. Read more

Previous Story
Driver’s name released in fatal Kahala crash

Scroll Up