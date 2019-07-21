 New crosswalk signs to go up on Maui
Hawaii News

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The county Department of Public Works will be installing signs at busy crosswalks starting this week to remind motorists that state laws require them to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. Read more

