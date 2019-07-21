New crosswalk signs to go up on Maui

The county Department of Public Works will be installing signs at busy crosswalks starting this week to remind motorists that state laws require them to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.