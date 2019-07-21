 Tyler Ota claims another trophy in Oahu Country Club Men’s Invitational
When Tyler Ota sketched out his 2019 schedule, five tournaments were inked into his calendar. As of Saturday, all five event titles belong to the four-time reigning Hawaii State Golf Association Player of the Year. Read more

