New rules for visiting Haena State Park

New rules have been implemented to help manage the flow of visitors to the popular Haena State Park on Kauai’s north shore, which includes Kee Beach, Hanakapiai Beach and the Kalalau Trail. Devastating floods in April last year necessitated a 14-month closure of the park so repairs could be completed.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks recently reopened the park with a daily limit of 900 visitors who have made online reservations in advance. Those who don’t have confirmed reservations will be denied access.

Because parking is very limited, visitors are encouraged to use the North Shore Shuttle, which runs between Princeville and the park. Fees apply.

Hawaii residents with a valid driver’s license or state ID may park and enter Haena State Park free of charge, but they are also required to book in advance. Go to gohaena.com for more information.