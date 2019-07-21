 Artists rally for inaugural Experience Volcano Festival on Hawaii island
Hawaii's Backyard | Travel

Artists rally for inaugural Experience Volcano Festival on Hawaii island

  • By Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

The new annual event was born when HVNP’s closure resulted in a drastic drop in business in Volcano Village. It was clear that creative ideas and teamwork were needed to help businesses remain solvent. Read more

Previous Story
Best ways to navigate, from high-tech to low

Scroll Up