Fire crews battle Maui brushfire

Maui firefighters have been battling a brushfire in South Kihei since it broke out at about 9 a.m.
The Maui Fire Department reports an 80-acre fire is 80% contained at 2:30 p.m.
Air 3, three emergency callback crews, Maui County Public Works bulldozer, several private bulldozers and tankers were activated. Earlier 10 units were launched, including Air 1 and Air 2.
The bulldozers are cutting a control line around the perimeter of the fire, the department said in a press release. Ground and air crews are hitting hot spots with water and securing the perimeter. The fire department is also removing unburned fuels that may become a threat to control the spread of the fire.
The blaze began burning through light brush and kiawe. Winds were light and variable, MFD reported.
