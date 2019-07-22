Hawaii students’ data may have been exposed through college planning website

Data on Hawaii public school students, including names, birth dates and addresses, that was maintained by a private vendor on a career planning portal may have been exposed to unauthorized users, officials announced today.

The possible exposure of the My Future Hawaii portal occurred within the last week and the website was immediately shut down by Graduation Alliance, the vendor contracted by the University of Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education, according to Brent Suyama, associate director of communications for UH.

Students at Hawaii’s public high schools and some middle schools, including charter schools, could have been affected. It’s not clear whether any information was taken or how many students were affected.

“It could be zero, it could be up to 70,000 students,” Suyama said. “That’s why they are doing the forensic investigation. It could be nothing was taken.”

No Social Security numbers, financial, driver’s license or health information was included in the database, and the potential exposure is not considered a “security breach” under Hawaii law, Suyama said.

Along with name, birth date, and address, the portal information includes gender, ethnicity, grade level, courses taken, grade point average and Smarter Balanced Assessment scores.

The website helps students assess their interests, explore college and career choices, and apply to UH. Students work with counselors to use the tool in a classroom setting.

Law enforcement has been notified and Graduation Alliance has hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate and determine if data was exposed. No other education databases were connected to My Future Hawaii.

The Department of Education is notifying parents and guardians of students who might be affected.

More information is available online in question and answer format at www.p20hawaii.org/graduationalliancefaq/.

Parents who have additional questions can call 808-956-5800 or email ga.help@hawaii.edu.

The schools potentially affected are:

