Hawaii students’ data may have been exposed through college planning website

Data on Hawaii public school students, including names, birth dates and addresses, that was maintained by a private vendor on a career planning portal may have been exposed to unauthorized users, officials announced today.
The possible exposure of the My Future Hawaii portal occurred within the last week and the website was immediately shut down by Graduation Alliance, the vendor contracted by the University of Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education, according to Brent Suyama, associate director of communications for UH.
Students at Hawaii’s public high schools and some middle schools, including charter schools, could have been affected. It’s not clear whether any information was taken or how many students were affected.
“It could be zero, it could be up to 70,000 students,” Suyama said. “That’s why they are doing the forensic investigation. It could be nothing was taken.”
No Social Security numbers, financial, driver’s license or health information was included in the database, and the potential exposure is not considered a “security breach” under Hawaii law, Suyama said.
Along with name, birth date, and address, the portal information includes gender, ethnicity, grade level, courses taken, grade point average and Smarter Balanced Assessment scores.
The website helps students assess their interests, explore college and career choices, and apply to UH. Students work with counselors to use the tool in a classroom setting.
Law enforcement has been notified and Graduation Alliance has hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate and determine if data was exposed. No other education databases were connected to My Future Hawaii.
The Department of Education is notifying parents and guardians of students who might be affected.
More information is available online in question and answer format at www.p20hawaii.org/graduationalliancefaq/.
Parents who have additional questions can call 808-956-5800 or email ga.help@hawaii.edu.
The schools potentially affected are:
Admiral Arthur W. Radford High
Aiea High
Kula Kaiapuni O Anuenue
James B. Castle High
Connections PCS
Wallace Rider Farrington High
Hana High and Elementary
Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science PCS
Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind
Hawaii Technology Academy PCS
Henry J. Kaiser High
Henry Perrine Baldwin High
Hilo High
Honokaa High and Intermediate
James Campbell High
Kahuku High and Intermediate
Kailua High
Kaimuki High
Kalaheo High
Kalani High
Kamaile Academy PCS
Kanuikapono Learning Center PCS
Kapaa High
Kapolei High
Kau High & Pahala Elementary
Kauai High
Kawaikini PCS
Ke Kula Ni‘ihau o Kekaha Learning Center PCS
Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino
Ke Kula ‘o Samuel M. Kamakau, LPCS
Keaau High
Kealakehe High
King Kekaulike High
Kohala High
Konawaena High
Kua o ka La PCS
Lahainaluna High
Lanai High & Elementary
Laupahoehoe Community PCS
Leilehua High
Maui High
Mililani High
Moanalua High
Molokai High
Nanakuli High & Intermediate
Niihau School
Olomana School
Pahoa High & Intermediate
Pearl City High
Theodore Roosevelt High
William McKinley High
Waiakea High
Waialua High & Intermediate
Waianae High
Waimea High
Waipahu High
West Hawaii Explorations Academy PCS
Hilo Intermediate
Waimea Canyon Middle
Lahaina Intermediate
Molokai Middle
George Washington Middle
Ilima Intermediate
Ewa Makai Middle School
Waipahu Elementary (sixth graders)
Waipahu Intermediate
Waianae Intermediate
Department of Education let… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd
