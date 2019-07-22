Honolulu police seek 2 suspects in armed robbery of Waikele recycling center

Honolulu police are seeking two armed suspects who robbed a recycling center in Waikele Sunday.
Police said two masked suspects entered RRR Recycling near Inspire Church at Waikele Center at about 8:45 a.m.
The perpetrators had firearms, demanded money and fled with an unknown amount of cash, police said.
No injuries were reported.
