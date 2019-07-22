Mayor Kirk Caldwell signs bill dedicating up to 160 city stalls to car-share

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell this afternoon signed a bill that would dedicate up to 80 on-street and 80 off-street parking stalls for lease to car-share companies.

Bill 19, co-introduced by city councilmembers Brandon Elefante and Joey Manahan, won 7-2 approval at the Honolulu City Council earlier this month.

Caldwell hailed the bill as a step toward building resiliency in Honolulu.

“These two young men put in a bill that I’m going to be signing into law that deals with resiliency,” said Caldwell at a press conference downtown this afternoon, “and I believe puts us on a unique path in terms of addressing our challenges on a climate crisis, a warming planet, a true emergency and the actions we take every day depend on whether we can thrive in this most incredible place in the middle of the Pacific. That’s what Bill 19 is all about.”

A total of 80 street parking spaces would be used, and another 80 at municipal garages. However, Caldwell said that where possible, the city Department of Transportation Services would be looking for places to dedicate new car-share stalls, instead of using existing metered stalls.

The dedicated car-share stalls can not be in a tow zone, and there will be no more than two per block. In addition, said Caldwell, no less than 30 days before the dedicated car-share stalls are put into place, the community will have the opportunity to provide concerns and input on where they go to the City Council.

The bill sets the following annual rates for carshare companies:

>> Downtown/Civic Center: $2,475

>> Waikiki: $4,380

>> Other areas: $1,350

>> Municipal garages downtown: $3,150

>> Other municipal garages: $2,100