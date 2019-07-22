Letter: Abolish out-of-school suspensions of students

Having worked as a schoolteacher in New York City and Long lsland with a master’s degree in elementary education, and then as a nationally certified school psychologist for 40 years in New Jersey and then in Honolulu, I concur with the Star-Advertiser and Lee Cataluna’s column (“Schools should curb suspension,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 19; “Old schools weeded out bad behavior,” Lee Cataluna, July 5). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.