 Letter: Caucasians endured racial taunting in Hawaii
Letter: Caucasians endured racial taunting in Hawaii

The article, “Go back to where you came from” (Star-Advertiser, July 17), singles out President Donald Trump for his allegedly racist tweets, but fails to say anything about the blatant racism that exists here in Hawaii. Read more

