 Letter: Cutting physicians’ fees won’t cut health costs
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Cutting physicians’ fees won’t cut health costs

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Don Fernandez correctly pointed out that the Affordable Care Act has not achieved what it was supposed to do — namely, to lower overall health care costs (“Obamacare is quickly becoming unsustainable,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 18). Read more

Previous Story
Column: Ventures in our backyard enable exploring the next frontier with aloha

Scroll Up