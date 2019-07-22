 Female inmate fails to return from work furlough program
Female inmate fails to return from work furlough program

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

The state Department of Public Safety said Sunday an inmate from the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua failed to return to the facility from her work furlough program. Read more

