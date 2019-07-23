 64-year-old man caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing items from local merchant
64-year-old man caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing items from local merchant

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 64-year-old man was caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing items from a local merchant on Monday in Kalihi, and police arrested him Tuesday.

Police said the suspect went back to the area on Tuesday and police were called. The suspect

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

