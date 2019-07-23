Boy injured after falling 15 feet on Manoa Falls trail

A boy was seriously injured today while hiking the Manoa Falls trail.
The eight-year-old slipped off a ledge and fell approximately 15 feet, landing on rocks, Emergency Medical Services reported.
The incident happened at around 11:05 a.m.
A boy was seriously injured today while hiking the Manoa Falls trail.
The eight-year-old slipped off a ledge and fell approximately 15 feet, landing on rocks, Emergency Medical Services reported.
The incident happened at around 11:05 a.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.