Coast Guard offers $5,000 reward for information on Waikiki shooting suspect

The Coast Guard Investigative Service and Honolulu police are renewing their call for help in searching for a man in his 20s who shot at another vehicle a year ago.

The Coast Guard has released a sketch of the suspect who has acne or pock marks on his face, sandy colored hair, spike gauge earrings, with a thin build.

He was driving a white Toyota Camry (model year 2015-2017) when witnesses saw him shoot at another vehicle at the intersection of Kaiolu Street and Ala Wai Boulevard.

The car had tinted windows, alloy wheels and a Hawaii driver’s license.

Coast Guard Special Agent Tom Marin said: “We had a number of leads that haven’t panned out. We’re trying to refrersh it and find somebody who we weren’t able to find initially.”

The shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. July 30, 2018 in Waikiki.

A Coast Guard member had some involvement in the case, but Marin said he could not release any details.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the man pictured in the sketch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 306-3543.