Diver found unresponsive in waters off Haleiwa

A 37-year-old man was found unresponsive in waters off Kaiaka Beach Park this afternoon.
Friends of the diver brought him to shore after they noticed he became unresponsive, Emergency Medical Services reported.
They performed CPR before emergency crews arrived at around 12:30 p.m.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
