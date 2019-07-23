Police arrest 41-year-old man for allegedly robbing a 22-year-old man

Police arrested today a 41-year-old man for allegedly robbing at gunpoint a 22-year-old man in Honolulu.
The older man called the younger one to his vehicle, allegedly brandished a gun and demanded the other man’s property, police said.
The 22-year-old gave up his property , and the suspect fled.
Police later found and arrested the suspect at 12:32 p.m. Monday on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
He was released Tuesday night pending investigation.
