Police arrest 41-year-old man for allegedly robbing a 22-year-old man

Police arrested today a 41-year-old man for allegedly robbing at gunpoint a 22-year-old man in Honolulu.

The older man called the younger one to his vehicle, allegedly brandished a gun and demanded the other man’s property, police said.

The 22-year-old gave up his property , and the suspect fled.

Police later found and arrested the suspect at 12:32 p.m. Monday on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

He was released Tuesday night pending investigation.