Police open attempted murder case after man stabbed in Waipahu

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed multiple times in Waipahu.

A small group of men approached a man described to be in his early 20s near Farrington Highway and Pupupuhi Street at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the victim started walking away when one of the suspects stabbed him several times. The perpetrators then fled the scene.

Police said the victim sustained stab wounds to his neck and both shoulders. He was taken to a trauma hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear whether the victim and suspects are known to one another.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.