Queen Kaahumanu Highway at mile marker 72 closed due to brush fire

Hawaii island police are asking motorists to avoid Queen Kaahumanu Highway or Route 19, just south of Puako Beach Drive due to a brush fire.
Both lanes of the highway, also known as Route 19, are closed at the 72-mile post. The Hawaii Fire Department is on scene. Police do not know how long the highway’s closure will last at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.