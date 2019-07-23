 The Weekly Eater: Yong’s Kitchen feeds the Cantonese soul
Crave | The Weekly Eater

The Weekly Eater: Yong’s Kitchen feeds the Cantonese soul

  • By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 4:40 p.m.

Many of the dishes at Yong’s Kitchen are Cantonese soul food, but you don’t have to be of Chinese ancestry to appreciate these dishes that come across as humble, sustaining and delicious. Read more

Previous Story
Local Moco: Char-broiled tuna resembles Hawaiian-style poke

Scroll Up