The Weekly Eater: Yong’s Kitchen feeds the Cantonese soul

Many of the dishes at Yong’s Kitchen are Cantonese soul food, but you don’t have to be of Chinese ancestry to appreciate these dishes that come across as humble, sustaining and delicious. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.