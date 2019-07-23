 Cravings: KCC team preps for national competition
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:43 p.m.

A five-member team of students from Kapiolani Community College’s culinary program held a practice run last week as they prepare for the American Culinary Federation National Finals. Read more

