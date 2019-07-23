Honolulu police seek 2 suspects in armed robbery of Waikele recycling center

Police arrested a 31-year-old man Monday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and weapon charges.

Chris H. Hong was arrested in Kapolei at 11 a.m. Monday.

Police said Hong allegedly fired rounds at Kawika Wright on July 10.

Another suspect, Samson Anzai, also allegedly tried to harm Wright at that time by striking him with a car, according to an indictment. Anzai was indicted on the offense of second-degree assault.

An Oahu grand jury indicted Hong on July 17 on the weapon charges but did not indict him on the attempted murder charge.

Hong was arrested and released on $250,000 bail.