Alcohol may have been a factor in Maui fatality

Maui police said alcohol might have been a factor in a crash in Kihei that killed a 49-year-old woman Sunday night and critically injured her 14-year-old passenger.

Police said a gray 2008 Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by a 43-year-old Kihei man, crossed the centerline, striking a white 2016 Nissan Versa.

Maui police identified the driver of the Nissan as Mildred Jouvenat of Kihei. Jouvenat died at the scene.

A 14-year-old Kihei girl, a passenger in the Nissan, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to Maui Memorial.

The Nissan was traveling south on Piilani Highway when the pickup slammed into it at about 7:24 p.m.

The Nissan struck a third vehicle, a white 2016 Ford Focus, driven by a 74-year-old Kihei woman. She sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Maui Memorial.

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Jouvenat’s death is the 13th Maui traffic fatality this year compared with 10 the same time last year.

A preliminary investigation shows alcohol is considered a factor in the collision, police said. Police said the pickup truck driver was not wearing his seat belt. All others were.