 Lawsuit alleges lack of care for Hawaii youth with mental illness
Hawaii News

Lawsuit alleges lack of care for Hawaii youth with mental illness

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

Soleil “Kela” Feinberg’s mental health spiralled downward because the state of Hawaii failed to provide prescribed treatment after she turned 19, her parents allege in a lawsuit filed Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Crews contain 80-acre Maui brush fire

Scroll Up