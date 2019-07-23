 Ferd Lewis: UH to lose irreplaceable pair in trainers Eric Okasaki and Jayson Goo
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: UH to lose irreplaceable pair in trainers Eric Okasaki and Jayson Goo

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

When physicians in training for sports medicine came to him for advice, Dr. Andrew Nichols, director of University of Hawaii Health Services and a former team doctor, had an automatic referral. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - July 22, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - July 23, 2019

Scroll Up