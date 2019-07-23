 Chaminade earns academic award
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade earns academic award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Chaminade and Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball teams were named by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday as part of the 2018-19 AVCA Team Academic Award. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - July 22, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - July 23, 2019

Scroll Up