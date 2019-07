[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

LITTLE LEAGUE WEST REGIONAL

Sunday

At San Bernardino, Calif.

Hawaii 7, Utah 0

WP–Jennalyn Sniffen LP–Elli John

Leading hitters–Hawaii: Taryn Ho, 2-4, 1 run.

Today

Washington vs. Hawaii 1 p.m.

*game on ESPN+

Hawaii lcm championship

At Kihei, Maui

Sunday

Final Team Rankings

Overall

1. Kamehameha Swim Club 5,930

2. Hawaii Swimming Club (Oahu) 3,158

3. Aulea Swim Club 2,280

4. Punahou Aquatics 1,689

5. Iolani Swim Club 1,476

6. Splash Aquatics (Makiki) 1,201.50

7. Swim Kauai Aquatics 890.50

8. Island Aquatics 846

9. Maui Swim Club 782

10. Kona Aquatics 744

11. Academy Swim Club (Hawaii) 725.50

12. Kona Dolphin Swim Club 556

13. Lahaina Swim Club 384.50

14. Pearl City Aquatics 310

15. Aloha Aquatics Association 210

16. Hilo Aquatic Club 174

T-17. Maui Dolphins Swim Club 141

T-17. Warrior Aquatic Club 141

19. Hawaii Island Swim Club 90

20. Manoa Aquatics 62

21. Hickham Hurricanes 40

T-22. Big Blue Swimming 23

T-22. Sun-shine Quatics Swim Club 23

24. Rainbow Aquatics 2

Boys

1. Kamehameha Swim Club 2,878

2. Hawaii Swimming Club (Oahu) 1,236

3. Aulea Swim Club 936

4. Splash Aquatics (Makiki) 806.50

5. Academy Swim Club (Hawaii) 617

6. ‘Iolani Swim Club 597

7. Kona Aquatics 585

8. Maui Swim Club 489

9. Lahaina Swim Club 368.50

10. Kona Dolphin Swim Club 349

11. Swim Kauai Aquatics 322

12. Punahou Aquatics 303

13. Hilo Aquatic Club 174

14. Island Aquatics 154

15. Maui Dolphines Swim Club 141

16. Pearl City Aquatics 102

17. Aloha Aquatics Association 81

18. Hickam Hurricanes 24

Girls

1. Kamehameha Swim Club 3,052

2. Hawaii Swimming Club (Oahu) 1,922

3. Punahou Aquatics 1,386

4. Aulea Swim Club 1,344

5. ‘Iolani Swim Club 879

6. Island Aquatics 692

7. Swim Kauai Aquatics 568.50

8. Splash Aquatics (Makiki) 395

9. Maui Swim Club 293

10. Pearl City Aquatics 208

11. Kona Dolphin Swim Club 207

12. Kona Aquatics 159

13. Aloha Aquatics Association 129

14. Warrior Aquatic Club 117

15. Academy Swim Club (Hawaii) 108.50

16. Hawaii Island Swim Club 90

17. Manoa Aquatics 62

T-18. Sun-shine Aquatics Swim Club 23

T-18. Big Blue Swimming 23

T-20. Lahaina Swim Club 16

T-20. Hickam Hurricanes 16

22. Rainbow Aquatics 2

Final Individual Rankings

Boys

10 yrs.–1. Kaenan Joyce, Kamehameha Swim Club, 124; 2. Brahman Davis, Kamehameha Swim Club, 122; T-3. Ryan Ong, Maui Swim Club, 108; T-3. Ethan Ng, Kona Dolphin Swim Club, 108; 5. Flexx Faildo, Kamehameha Swim Club, 94; 6. Orion Dietz, Unattached Ksc, 93; 7. Logan Castillo, Maui Swim Club, 91; 8. Noa Yamashiroya, Hawaii Swimming Club (Oahu), 81.

11-12 yrs.–T-1. X. Rose, 12, Kona Dolphin Swim Club, 134; T-1. Ryley Yoo, 12, ‘Iolani Swim Club, 134; 3. Evans Tan, 11, Splash Aquatics (Makiki), 120; 4. T. Koerte, 12, Swim Kauai Aquatis, 109; 5. Kekai Haines, 12, Academy Swim Club (Hawaii), 108; 6. Noah Caiserman, 12, Lahaina, 107.50; 7. Jordan Fang, 12, Splash Aquatics (Makiki), 102; 8. Stanley Oka, 11, Kona Aquatics, 89.

13-14 yrs.–1. Conor Seminavage, 13, Hawaii Swimming Club (Oahu), 137; 2. Duke Becker, 14, Kona Aquatics, 126; 3. Briscoe Beaton, 14, Kamehameha Swim Club, 120; T-4. Kai Hayashida, 14, Hilo Aquatic Club, 112; T-4. Matthew Iverson, 14, Lahaina Swim Club, 112; 6. Kai Mottley, 14, Swim Kauai Aquatics, 98; 7. T.J. Barrett, 14, Maui Dolphins Swim Club, 89; 8. Nolan Morton, 14, Kona Aquatics, 86.

15-18 yrs.–1. James Lyon, 16, Aulea Swim Club, 112; 2. Jaek Horner, 18, Kamehameha Swim Club, 107; 3. Makena Ginoza, 17, Kamehameha Swim Club, 102; 4. Noah Carlson, 18, Kamehameha Swim Club, 94; 5. Michael Petrides, 18, Kamehameha Swim Club, 86; 6. Micah Ginoza, 17, Kamehameha Swim Club, 85; T-7. Kosmo Wojack, 16, Hawaii Swimming Club (Oahu), 75; T-7. Weylin Foo, 17, Kona Dolphin Swim Club, 75.

Girls

10 yrs.–1. Tanya Verderame, Aulea Swim Club, 131; 2. Ana Rose, Kona Dolphin Swim Club, 123; 3. Koani Morikami, PUnahou Aquatics, 112; 4. Lisa Schroeder, Splash Aquatics (Makiki), 87; 5. Brooklyn Barrot, Aulea Swim Club, 84; 6. Summer Thomas, Kamehameha Swim Club, 81; 7. Aily Miyake, ‘Iolani Swim Club, 80; 8. Olivia Wong, ‘Iolani Swim Club, 78.

11-12 yrs.–1. Chloe Inouye, 12, Swim Kauai Aquatics, 136; 2. Journei Webster, 11, Aloha Aquatics Association, 123; 3. Kokona Watanabe, 12, Hawaii Swimming Club (Oahu), 107; 4. Tea Brandon, 12, Kamehameha Swim Club, 104; 5. Haylie Kaichi, 12, Punahou Aquatics, 103; 6. Sage Miller, 11, Kamehameha Swim Club, 100; T-7. Mahina Dameron, 12, Swim Kauai Aquatics, 97; T-7. Abigail Monahan, 11, Kamehameha Swim Club, 97.

13-14 yrs.–1. Kai Flanagan, 14, Kamehameha Swim Club, 129; 2. Kamaira Silva, Swim Kauai Aquatics, 106.50; 3. Charlie Ann Limasa, 14, Kamehameha Swim Club, 100; 4. Karissa Ginoza, 13, Hawaii Swimming Club (Oahu), 98.50; T-5. Helena Colletta, 13, Hawaii Swimming Club (Oahu), 97; T-5. Sophia Hurd, 13, Punahou Aquatics, 97; 7. Sala Yasumi, 13, Kamehameha Swim Club, 96; 8. Tulip Hori, Hawaii Swimming Club (Oahu), 93.

15-18 yrs.–1. Grace Monahan, 15, Kamehameha Swim Club, 140; 2. Jamy Lum, 18, Kamehameha Swim Club, 119; 3. Jordynn Brown, 16, Hawaii Swim Club (Oahu), 116; 4. Paulina Ruelas, 17, Kamehameha Swim Club, 109; 5. Korrie Tengan, 16, Warrior Aquatic Club, 108; 6. Mari Yasumi, 18, Kamehameha Swim Club, 104; 7. Sofia Carlson, 16, Kamehameha Swim Club, 93; 8. Alana Barthel, Aulea Swim Club, 90.