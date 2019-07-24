Diver pulled from waters off North Shore dies

A 37-year-old diver died Tuesday after being pulled from waters off a North Shore beach, police said.

Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said that according to the man’s friends, a shark had been spotted in the area off Kaiaka Bay Beach Park.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the man or provided a cause of death.

Emergency Medical Services said in a report that at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday friends of the man, who had been diving offshore, noticed him unresponsive in the water, and brought him to shore.

Lifeguards, EMS and HFD personnel responded.

When HFD personnel arrived, the man had already been brought to shore.

CPR was provided, and EMS administered life-saving treatment and took him to a nearby hospital.

He died at 1:19 p.m., police said.