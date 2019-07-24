Hawaii Marine charged with communicating threats and weapons violations

A 22-year-old Hawaii Marine stopped at Offutt Air Force Base in his home state of Nebraska trying to bring in firearms, a silencer, body armor and ammunition has been charged with possession of modified firearms, communicating threats and carrying a concealed weapon, according to officials and news reports.

Pfc. Ali J. Al-­Kazahg, with Combat Logistics Battalion 3, was apprehended by Air Force Military Police at Offutt on May 31. Additionally, he was charged with dereliction of duty, fraudulent enlistment, unauthorized absence and making a false official statement.

The military charges were preferred July 12. The case awaits a preliminary hearing to determine whether it should go to court-martial or be adjudicated in another manner, said Capt. Eric Abrams, a spokesman in Hawaii for the III Marine Expeditionary Force.

Al-­Kazahg remains in confinement at Naval Brig Pearl Harbor.

The Marine was stopped at the Offutt base gate after a “be on the lookout” bulletin was issued a week earlier by the Nebraska Information and Analysis Center, which monitors security threats, according to The (Omaha) World-Herald.

The bulletin stated that Al-Kazahg had told another Marine that he would “shoot up the battalion, starting at the barracks” if he received discipline for unspecified misconduct, the newspaper said. It’s not clear what barracks was referenced.

Al-Kazahg had previously made “suspicious statements” and placed an online order for body armor, magazines, firearm parts, holsters and medical supplies to be shipped to a Nebraska address, The World-Herald quoted the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as saying in the bulletin.

He is accused of being in Nebraska when he should have been in Hawaii performing his duties, the Marine Corps said. NCIS transported Al-Kazahg back to Hawaii.

Al-Kazahg is a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group. He joined the Marine Corps in 2017.

His service record shows a deployment to Thailand for the exercise Cobra Gold Jan. 9-16. He has been stationed at Kaneohe Bay since 2018.

“The Marine Corps takes every accusation against its Marines seriously and holds them accountable to our core values of honor, courage, and commitment,” Abrams said.