Kim Kardashian West draws ire after releasing ‘Sooo Fire’ eyeshadow line featuring ‘Pele’s Curse’





Not long after receiving backlash for naming her shapewear line Kimono Soultionwear, reality TV star and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian West is under fire again for her promoting her new eyeshadow collection featuring Hawaiian names.

West released her new “Sooo Fire” 10-palette eyeshadow collection this week featuring a matte soft peach shade dubbed “Kilauea,” and a matte rich brick brown shade called “Pele’s Curse.”

In Hawaiian mythology, Pele’s curse is the belief that anyone who takes lava rocks home may carry a curse from the fire goddess Pele, also known as Madame Pele or Tutu Pele.

Pele is portrayed as an all-powerful force that dwells at Halemaumau, the pit crater inside the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s Kilauea summit caldera.

“The matte shadows provide a creamy, powdery finish in an array of warm tones including a vibrant orange and warm brown for seamless blending. The buttery smooth metallic shadows can be used wet or dry and with brushes or fingers to create an effortlessly saturated, silky look,” read an advertisement for the “Sooo Fire Bundle,” which goes for $45.

Some Twitter users urged others to boycott the new cosmetics line, accusing West of cultural appropriation of Hawaiian names.

My @kkwbeauty Sooo Fire Eyeshadow Palette is available to shop at https://t.co/sbyklMQhdE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nHuwOxiaU2 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 20, 2019



West bowed to pressure earlier this month when she named her shapewear line after the traditional Japanese garment known as kimono. West eventually decided to change the name of her Kimono Solutionwear line to something less controversial, according to the Associated Press.

“I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me,” she wrote on Instagram.