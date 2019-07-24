Man arrested in Makaha for threatening woman with cane knife

Police arrested a 41-year-old man today who allegedly threatened a 58-year-old woman with a cane knife in Makaha.
Police said that at about 5:38 p.m. the man got into an argument with the woman, who is a household member, and allegedly threatened her with the knife.
He also allegedly physically abused her.
Police arrested him shortly afterward on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and abuse of a household member.
