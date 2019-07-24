Search underway for missing swimmer off Kauai; beach closes after shark sighting

A search is underway for a missing Kalaheo man who was last seen in waters off Polihale State Park on Kauai.

Fire rescue crews responded to a report of a missing swimmer who was last seen in waters approximately 10 feet from the shoreline at the state park at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A witness reported the swimmer failed to resurface after ducking into the water, according to a fire department news release.

County firefighters and firefighters from the Pacific Missile Range Facility scoured the shoreline in search of the swimmer. The U.S. Coast Guard also deployed its air and water assets to assist in the search.

The search was suspended at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and resumed this morning.

Kauai firefighters and personnel from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, Ocean Safety, Coast Guard, Pacific Missile Range Facility and Kauai police are involved in the search.

Officials also closed the Polihale State Park today due to shark sightings.

Anyone with information on the missing swimmer is urged to call Kauai police at 241-1711.