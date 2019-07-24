 Column: Hawaiian royalty rests on the mauna
Column: Hawaiian royalty rests on the mauna

  • By Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa
  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 p.m.

Mauna Kea is indeed sacred! For hundreds of years, the indigenous people of these Hawaiian islands have always held a deep reverence for each and every mountain peak. Read more

