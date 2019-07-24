 Letter: Aina desecrated by military
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Aina desecrated by military

  • Today
  • Updated 7:43 p.m.

As a kanaka maoli, native born and raised, the protesters of the Thirty Meter Telescope are fighting the wrong fight. I disagree with them saying it desecrates the aina and disrespects Mauna Kea. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: TMT opponents defy wishes of majority

Scroll Up