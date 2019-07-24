Letter: Aina desecrated by military

As a kanaka maoli, native born and raised, the protesters of the Thirty Meter Telescope are fighting the wrong fight. I disagree with them saying it desecrates the aina and disrespects Mauna Kea. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.