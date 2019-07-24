Always, always guard your data

The $1 million to be paid to Hawaii by Equifax Inc. is part of the credit reporting agency’s settlement for a major data breach in 2017. Names, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers and other data were vulnerable. Read more
