 Editorial: Maintain funding for Housing First
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Maintain funding for Housing First

  • Today
  • Updated 6:52 p.m.

Last year, after the Legislature appropriated $30 million over a three-year period for the state’s “ohana zones” program — initially envisioned as government-sanctioned homeless camps — Gov. David Ige released a funding plan that widened the scope to include expanding emergency shelter space, renovating shelters and supporting permanent housing for the homeless. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: TMT opponents defy wishes of majority

Scroll Up