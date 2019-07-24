 Caldwell officials and Council again clash on Ala Moana park plans
Caldwell officials and Council again clash on Ala Moana park plans

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

Ala Moana Regional Park regulars and Honolulu City Council members Tuesday again clashed with officials from Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration over plans for a major makeover at “the People’s Park.” Read more

