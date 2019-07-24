 Maui physician pleads guilty to health care fraud
Hawaii News

Maui physician pleads guilty to health care fraud

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

A Maui physician is facing a federal prison term of up to 10 years at sentencing in December for billing patients’ health insurers for drugs the patients didn’t need, so he could give the drugs to other patients. Read more

