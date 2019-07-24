Hawaii can expect strong presence on beach at 2020 Olympics

The first documented beach volleyball game was played in 1915 in Waikiki fronting the old Outrigger Canoe Club, when the club’s head coach, Dad Center, strung up a net between the surfboard lockers and canoe shed and members passed the time while waiting for decent surf conditions. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.