Kentucky visitor dies from 45-foot fall off cliff on Maui

A visitor from Kentucky died today after falling approximately 45 feet off a cliff on Maui.

The 37-year-old woman climbed up from the shoreline, just north of Honokohau, in an area known locally as “Chutes and Ladders.”

Fire officials said they found the woman unresponsive at the bottom of the cliff at around 11:30 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.