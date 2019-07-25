Kentucky visitor dies from 45-foot fall off cliff on Maui

A visitor from Kentucky died today after falling approximately 45 feet off a cliff on Maui.
The 37-year-old woman climbed up from the shoreline, just north of Honokohau, in an area known locally as “Chutes and Ladders.”
Fire officials said they found the woman unresponsive at the bottom of the cliff at around 11:30 a.m.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.