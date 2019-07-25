Man, 43, arrested after he allegedly wields knife in fight with wife in Waimanalo

Honolulu police arrested a 43-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted his wife with a knife in Waimanalo.
The suspect and the victim, 38, were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical fight at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the suspect brandished a knife in the altercation. The victim sustained a small puncture wound to her left arm and bruising to her shoulder.
The victim reported the assault to police four days later.
Police arrested the suspect Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault and abuse of a family or household member.
