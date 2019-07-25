VIDEO: Thirty Meter Telescope supporters rally at the state Capitol as opponents protest nearby

Oahu supporters of the Thirty Meter Telescope held their first major demonstration today at the state Capitol.

Dozens of people from the Facebook group Imua TMT are showing their support for the construction of the $1.4 billion project atop Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. “Now is the time to show your support for Astronomy in Hawaii and construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope,” according to a description on the Facebook page.

Meanwhile, a group of TMT opponents protested from across the street.

Watch the video below.